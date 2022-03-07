UP elections 2022: Voting begins in 54 constituencies for last phase of assembly polls

Voting began on Monday on 54 seats for the seventh and last phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

As many as 2.06 crore eligible voters will seal the fate of 613 candidates who are in the fray including some ministers in the Yogi Adityanath government. 54 constituencies going to polls today spread across nine districts of Mau, Azamgarh, Jaunpur, Ghazipur, Varanasi, Chandauli, Mirzapur, Sonbhadra, and Bhadohi (Sant Ravidas Nagar).

Among the keenly watched contests will be in Varanasi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's parliamentary constituency and SP's stronghold Azamgarh which elected Akhilesh Yadav to Lok Sabha in 2019.

Varanasi district has 8 Assembly seats-- Pindra, Ajagara, Shivpur, Rohaniya, Varanasi North, Varanasi South, Varanasi Cantt, and Sevapuri Assembly seats while in Azamgarh, there are 10 constituencies-- Gopalpur, Sagri, Mubarakpur, Azamgarh, Mehnagar, Atrauliya, Nizamabad, Phoolpur Pawai, Didarganj, and Lalganj.

In Shivpur, another minister and the BJP candidate Anil Rajbhar is contesting the polls against SP's Arvind Rajbhar. Arvind is the son of Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party chief Omprakash Rajbhar. The seat has a sizable caste population belonging to Brahmin, Vaishya, Kshatriya, Rajbhar, Patel, Maurya, Yadav, Scheduled Caste, among others.

From the Sevapuri Assembly constituency, Nilratna Patel and Surendra Patel are giving neck-to-neck fights to each other. Neelratna Patel is contesting from the BJP and Surendra Patel is the SP nominee. Surendra Patel has a stronghold over the region. However, Neelratna Patel had won the 2017 polls.

Samajwadi Party and the BJP seem to be engaged in a neck-to-neck contest on most of the seats in the district but in the Pindra constituency, Congress' Ajay Rai is giving a tough fight. The BJP has fielded Awadhesh Singh from the Pindra seat.

Former minister Dara Singh Chauhan, who had joined Samajwadi Party after leaving BJP, is in the fray from the Ghosi seat of the Mau district. On Mau Sadar's seat, don-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari's son Abbas Ansari is contesting on the SP ticket. In Shahganj in the Jaunpur district, the Samajwadi Party has fielded sitting MLA Shailendra Yadav Lalai.

Alka Rai, the sitting legislator and wife of the former BJP MLA Krishnanand Rai, is in the fray from Mohammadabad seat of Ghazipur district. Former BJP MP Krishna Pratap Singh is contesting on the Malhni seat of Jaunpur. Lucky Yadav is a Samajwadi Party candidate from the seat.

A total of 613 candidates are in the electoral fray for the last phase of Uttar Pradesh. The voting will begin at 7:00 am and will conclude at 6:00 pm tomorrow.

The month-long campaigning for the seven-phase state polls came to an on the evening of March 5. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

(With inputs form Agencies)

Published on: Monday, March 07, 2022, 07:10 AM IST