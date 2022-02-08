UP Elections 2022: Vote for SP, don't fall for BJP's false promises, says WB CM Mamata Banerjee

Lucknow: West Bengal CM & TMC leader Mamata Banerjee in support of Akhilesh Yadav and his Party urged everyone to not fall for false promises and vote for Samajwadi Party instead of the ruling BJP.

Banerjee is visiting Lucknow to show support to the former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh. She addressed an election rally and held a joint press conference with Samajwadi Party president Akhilsh Yadav during her two-day visit ahead of the state Assembly polls.

"I urge you all to support Samajwadi Party and make them win, defeat BJP. Don't fall for false promises made by BJP... I will also visit Varanasi on March 3", Banerjee said.

"History will never forgive those responsible for Hathas, Unnao incidents & bodies dumped in Ganga in UP during COVID-19. Yogi Ji, where were you when these things were happening? Yogi Ji must apologise to the people of Uttar Pradesh", the West Bengal CM added.

Taking a jibe at Prime Minister Modi, Akhilesh Yadav said Mamata Banerjee came to Lucknow from Kolkata but those from BJP couldn't come to UP from Delhi stating 'bad weather'.

"BJP deployed its entire strength in West Bengal but they could not defeat Didi. She has came to Lucknow from Kolkata but those from BJP couldn't come to UP from Delhi stating 'bad weather'. BJP's plane of lies won't be able to land in UP this time", Yadav said.

Before leaving for Lucknow, Banerjee in Kolkata gave a call to defeat the BJP in the coming elections.

She said Yadav has invited her to campaign for the BJP.

"We (TMC) want BJP to be defeated and Akhilesh to win Uttar Pradesh. All of us should support him in the fight against the BJP. That is the reason we have decided not to contest in Uttar Pradesh this time," Banerjee, who is the Trinamool Congress chief, told reporters in Kolkata.



The 403-member Uttar Pradesh Assembly is scheduled to go to the polls in seven phases on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, March 3, and 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

Published on: Tuesday, February 08, 2022, 01:50 PM IST