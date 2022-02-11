UP Elections 2022: Viral video shows reserved EVM been taken in car trunk, Shamli DM gives explanation

Samajwadi Party workers on Thursday found an abandoned Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) in a vehicle without a number plate in Uttar Pradesh's Kairana, which was one of the 58 assembly constituencies that voted in the first phase of the UP Assembly election on Thursday.

UP के कैराना में सपा-रालोद प्रत्याशी नाहिद हसन की बहन इकरा ने आधी रात को बिना नम्बर की गाड़ी में जा रहीं कुछ EVM पकड़ीं, प्रशासन ने कहा- ये रिजर्व EVM थीं.

पहले चरण में कैराना में सबसे ज्यादा 75% वोट पड़े हैं.

Video: @sachingupta787pic.twitter.com/ElEFUFsOJ9 — Swati Mishra (@swati_mishr) February 11, 2022

Commenting on the viral video, Shamil District Magistrate said that the reserved EVM machine was kept in Kairana Zonal Magistrate's car, which was seen by a few people when his driver went for dinner in a restaurant nearby their collection point.

"A video related to an EVM machine has been going viral on social media. This reserved EVM machine was kept in Kairana Zonal Magistrate's car, which was seen by a few people when his driver went for dinner in a restaurant nearby our collection point," DM Jasjeet Kaur said.

The vehicle, in which the EVM was found, carried a sticker of Zonal Magistrate - Kairana constituency on it. The car was found on Shamli-Panipat highway by Samajwadi Party workers who were accompanied by the local SDM.

The EVM was later opened in front of the district magistrate, who admitted that it was a violation of election security protocols.

Published on: Friday, February 11, 2022, 02:36 PM IST