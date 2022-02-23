UP elections 2022: Undeniable possibility that BJP's seats will increase, says Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday exuded confidence over Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s victory in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. He said it is an "undeniable possibility" that the number of seats BJP will win will increase this time.

"BJP will not only repeat the history but it is also an undeniable possibility that our number of seats will increase," Rajnath Singh was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Senior BJP leader Rajnath Singh cast his vote at a polling booth in Lucknow.

Polling is underway in 59 Assembly seats which are spread across the districts of Pilibhit, Lakhimpur Kheri, Sitapur, Hardoi, Unnao, Lucknow, Rae Bareli, Banda, and Fatehpur.

Assembly Elections in Uttar Pradesh are being held in seven phases and will conclude on March 7. Poling for the fourth phase is underway today. Voting for the remaining three phases will take place on February 27, March 3, and 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

(With inputs from ANI)

Published on: Wednesday, February 23, 2022, 10:52 AM IST