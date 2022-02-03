UP Elections 2022: SP asks EC to instruct CM Yogi Adityanath to use 'language permitted by the Model Code of Conduct'

Ahead of the high voltage assembly elections in UP, Samajwadi Party has written to Election Commission of India, requesting it to issue instructions to CM Yogi Adityanath to use the "language in accordance of the Model Code of Conduct."

Samajwadi Party writes to Election Commission of India, requesting it to issue instructions to CM Yogi Adityanath to use the "language in accordance of the Model Code of Conduct." pic.twitter.com/eJ3Ttu9Yao — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) February 3, 2022

In its letter to the EC, the Akhilesh Yadav led party highlighted Yogi Adityanath’s warning that criminals would face the "bulldozer" once the poll results are out. It also alleged that the Uttar Pradesh CM frequently alludes to the party as “goons” and “mafia” during election campaigning.

In another instance, Yogi Adityanath equated the SP’s poll symbol ‘red cap’ to rioting and history sheeters, the party accused.

Such violations of the Model Code by the ruling party can severely impact the conduct of independent and fair elections in the state, the SP said.

Addressing a public rally in Tarauli village of Chhatta assembly constituency on Wednesday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had said, "Bulldozer will move against unsocial elements and mafia after March 10."

In the politically important Uttar Pradesh, voting will start from the western region and move towards the east over seven phases. Elections will be held in 403 assembly seats in the state in the seven phases from February 10 to March 7.

The counting of votes for 403 assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh will be done on March 10.

Published on: Thursday, February 03, 2022, 12:33 PM IST