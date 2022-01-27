UP Elections 2022: Senior Congress leader Rakesh Sachan joins BJP

Senior Congress leader and former Uttar Pradesh MLA Rakesh Sachan on Thursday joined the BJP at party's head quarter in New Delhi. He served as the Member of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly for two terms.

Congress leader Shri Rakesh Sachan and Samajwadi Party leader Shri Shivakant Ojha #JoinBJP at BJP HQ in New Delhi. @BJP4UP

https://t.co/NBlZGo1gds — BJP (@BJP4India) January 27, 2022

In, 2009 he was elected as a Member of Parliament from the Fathepur Lok Sabha constituency, on a Samajwadi Party ticket.

The former MP had quit the Samajwadi Party during the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections and joined the Congress. He had contested the Lok Sabha elections from Fatehpur as a Congress candidate but had to suffer a defeat against BJP's Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti.

A brief look at Rakesh Sachan's political career

Rakesh Sachan served as an MLA from Ghatampur Assembly constituency in 1993 and 2002. At the behest of Shivpal Singh Yadav, Mulayam Singh had fielded Sachan from Fatehpur Lok Sabha seat in 2009. Sachan had defeated Mahendra Prasad Nishad of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) by about one lakh votes. After this win, Sachan became very close to Mulayam Singh and Shivpal Singh, reports Nav Bharat Times.

Published on: Thursday, January 27, 2022, 01:27 PM IST