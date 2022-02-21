UP Elections 2022: Samajwadi Party soft on terror, says PM Modi

Hardoi: Days after a court sentenced 39 people to death for the Ahmedabad serial blasts, PM Modi on Sunday said he had vowed to punish the perpetrators, even if they took refuge in "paatal", and accused the Samajwadi Party of being sympathetic to such inimical elements. Addressing a BJP campaign rally in Hardoi in Uttar Pradesh, Modi slammed the Samajwadi Party for being soft towards terrorists and claimed that the previous government headed by it had sought to withdraw cases against several persons accused of terror activities.

Modi said, "The Ahmedabad serial bomb blasts took place when I was the chief minister of Gujarat. I can never forget that day when the earth was reddened by the blood of the victims. There were uncontrolled tears. I picked up the bloodsoaked soil and took a 'sankalp' (vow) that my government will track these terrorists down, even from 'paataal' (netherworld), and punish them." "I remained silent all these years because the court hearing was on. Today, when the court has awarded the sentence, I am raising the matter," he told the rally. Mocking the Samajwadi Party and its election symbol 'bicycle', Modi said, "...in the initial blasts, the bombs were kept on cycles...I wonder why they (terrorists) opted for cycles."

The prime minister recalled that when the Samajwadi Party came to power in Uttar Pradesh its government tried to withdraw a case against one Shamim Ahmed who was an accused in the bomb blasts in Sankat Mochan Temple and Cantt railway station in Varanasi in 2006. There were many other such cases, he said. He termed the withdrawal of cases as a "return gift" to the terrorists. PM Modi further said people will recall how the Samajwadi Party gave a free run to those using 'katta' (countrymade pistols). Sharpening his attack, he said, "The attitude of the Samajwadi Party and the Congress leaders is detrimental to the country. These people even refer to a terrorist like Osama Bin Laden by respectfully attaching the honorific ji."

Published on: Monday, February 21, 2022, 08:39 AM IST