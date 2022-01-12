e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Wednesday, January 12, 2022, 03:30 PM IST

UP Elections 2022: Samajwadi Party, allies to announce candidates for 1st, 2nd phase in day or two

PTI
Rashtriya Lok Dal President Jayant Singh Chaudhary meets Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav. | PTI

Candidates of the Samajwadi Party and its allies for the first and the second phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections will be announced in a day or two after a consensus on seat-sharing was reached in a meeting here on Wednesday, a leader said.

The Samajwadi Party has tied up with the Rashtriya Lok Dal, Mahan Dal, Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party, Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party among others for the polls assembly elections.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav tweeted a photo of him with the allies and said, "Held talks with the top leadership of all the allies of the SP on the development and the future of Uttar Pradesh." Its official Twitter handle, the SP said, "Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav discussed election preparations with allies. All took a pledge to form the government in 2022 under the leadership of the Samajwadi Party. There will be a change in 2022." Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases from February 10 and the results will be declared on March 10.

Published on: Wednesday, January 12, 2022, 03:30 PM IST
