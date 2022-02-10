UP elections 2022: 'Request EC to take action', says Akhilesh Yadav on reports of EVM malfunctioning

Amid reports of glitches in EVMs at some places where assembly polls were underway in Uttar Pradesh, Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday requested the Election Commission to take appropriate action at polling stations that have reported malfunctioning of the EVMs.

Meanwhile, Rashtriya Lok Dal chief Jayant Chaudhary on Thursday said it seems that the youth and farmers were pressing the button in "full rage".

"There are complaints about EVM malfunctioning. It seems the youth and farmers are pressing the button in full rage!! Request you not so hard, press the button in favour of the alliance with love!!," Chaudhary tweeted in a lighter vein in Hindi.

Chaudhary, whose RLD is fighting the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls in tie-up with the Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party, earlier in the day appealed to people to go out and vote in large numbers.

"Participate in the festival of democracy, go out of your houses and vote to elect a government that works for you," he said in a video message.

Amid reports of technical snag in EVMs at some places, polling is going on peacefully in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday with an average of over 35 per cent votes being cast till 1 pm.

Polling, which started at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm, is going on peacefully. Voting is being held in 58 assembly seats spread across 11 districts in the western part of the state in the first phase.

(With inputs from Agencies)

Published on: Thursday, February 10, 2022, 02:18 PM IST