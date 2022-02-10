e-Paper Get App

SC declines to urgently list a plea seeking transfer of the petitions from Karnataka HC relating to Hijab row to the apex courtSupreme Court says HC is getting the matter today, asks why it should interfere at this stage. Refuses to give any specific dateIndia reports 67,084 reports new COVID-19 cases, ,241 deaths in last 24 hours
Published on: Thursday, February 10, 2022, 11:10 AM IST

LIVE UP Elections 2022 Live Updates: 7.95% voter turnout recorded till 9:30 am

Polling for the first phase of assembly elections in the state of Uttar Pradesh kicked off Thursday. As many as 623 candidates are in the fray and around 2.27 crore people are eligible to vote in this phase.
10 February 2022 11:10 AM IST

Voters reach polling booths despite cold, foggy weather in UP's Aligarh

Voters reached the polling booths in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh city to cast their votes amid foggy and cold weather on Thursday morning.

Voting for the first phase of the Uttar Pradesh elections on 58 Assembly seats, covering 11 districts of the state, began at 7 am and will conclude at 6 pm today.

10 February 2022 10:20 AM IST

RLD chief will not go to cast his vote today because of his election rally, says Jayant Chaudhary’s office

10 February 2022 10:07 AM IST

7.95% voter turnout recorded till 9:30 am

Uttar Pradesh recorded a voter turnout of 7.95 per cent till 9:30 am in the first phase of Assembly elections on Thursday.
According to the Election Commission, the Mathura assembly seat recorded 8.23 per cent voter turnout, in Agra 7.64 per cent while 8.93 per cent turnout is recorded from the Bagpat seat. Aligarh seat witnessed a voter turnout of 8.39 per cent whereas the Gautam Buddha Nagar reported an 8.07 per cent turnout.

10 February 2022 09:28 AM IST

Free the country of fear, says Rahul Gandhi as UP starts voting

10 February 2022 09:28 AM IST

Request all to participate in this festival of democracy: PM Modi

10 February 2022 09:28 AM IST

Polling overall peaceful, says Shamli DM

10 February 2022 09:28 AM IST

This year's polls associated with development, safety of women in UP: BJP Mathura candidate

10 February 2022 09:28 AM IST

People of UP want development, not appeasement: BJP's Sangeet Som

10 February 2022 09:28 AM IST

Uttar Pradesh will vote for good governance, bring back BJP: Baby Rani Maurya

10 February 2022 09:28 AM IST

Police, administration have stepped up vigil, says Agra SP

10 February 2022 09:28 AM IST

Polling kicks off in 58 seats of western UP

