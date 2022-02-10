Voters reach polling booths despite cold, foggy weather in UP's Aligarh
Voters reached the polling booths in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh city to cast their votes amid foggy and cold weather on Thursday morning.
Voting for the first phase of the Uttar Pradesh elections on 58 Assembly seats, covering 11 districts of the state, began at 7 am and will conclude at 6 pm today.
Let us know! 👂— HubSpot (@HubSpot)
What type of content would you like to see from us this year?
7.95% voter turnout recorded till 9:30 am
Uttar Pradesh recorded a voter turnout of 7.95 per cent till 9:30 am in the first phase of Assembly elections on Thursday.
According to the Election Commission, the Mathura assembly seat recorded 8.23 per cent voter turnout, in Agra 7.64 per cent while 8.93 per cent turnout is recorded from the Bagpat seat. Aligarh seat witnessed a voter turnout of 8.39 per cent whereas the Gautam Buddha Nagar reported an 8.07 per cent turnout.
Polling kicks off in 58 seats of western UP
Let us know! 👂— HubSpot (@HubSpot)
What type of content would you like to see from us this year?
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)