Polling begins for 6th phase, Yogi Adityanath in the fray
Polling has begun for the sixth phase of assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh in which 57 assembly constituencies, spread across ten districts are going to polls.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)
Advertisement