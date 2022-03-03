e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Advertisement

India

Published on: Thursday, March 03, 2022, 07:56 AM IST

LIVE UP elections 2022 Live Update: Polling begins in 57 constituencies for sixth phase of assembly polls

The polling for the sixth phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections began on Thursday. The voting began at 7 am today and will continue till 6 pm.
FPJ Web Desk
|
Advertisement
03 March 2022 07:56 AM IST

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath casts his vote

03 March 2022 07:56 AM IST

Your vote will make UP India's number 1 economy: CM Yogi Adityanath

03 March 2022 07:56 AM IST

Polling begins for 6th phase, Yogi Adityanath in the fray

Polling has begun for the sixth phase of assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh in which 57 assembly constituencies, spread across ten districts are going to polls.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Advertisement