UP elections 2022: Keshav Prasad Maurya files nomination from Sirathu in Kaushambi district

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Thursday filed his nomination papers from Sirathu in Kaushambi district.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Maurya had won the Sirathu seat for the first time for BJP in 2012. After Maurya got elected from Phulpur in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Samajwadi Party's Vachaspati won the Sirathu seat in the by-poll.

In 2017, however, the BJP's Sheetla Prasad defeated Vachaspati and won back the seat. This time, Maurya will be pitted against SP's Pallavi Patel, the estranged sister of Union Minister of State and Apna Dal (S) chief Anupriya Patel.

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya exuded confidence that Bharatiya Janata Party will win the Assembly elections even if Samajwadi Party (SP), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Congress came together.

Uttar Pradesh assembly elections will be held in seven phases from February 10 to March 7. The polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27 and March 3 and 7. The counting of votes will be done on March 10.

(With inputs from Agencies)

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, February 03, 2022, 12:43 PM IST