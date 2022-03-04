UP elections 2022: How has the son of PM Modi's second-in-command entered world of cricket?, asks Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over "nepotism" and said that BJP always overlooked its instances of 'family first'.

"I heard the speech he gave in Balia. He spoke about family and nepotism 15 times in his speech. And in the whole day, he must have spoken at least 25 times about extreme nepotism. I want to ask him that just because nobody is talking about his family, does not mean he's not family-oriented," Akhilesh Yadav told NDTV.

"How has the son of his second-in-command entered the world of cricket? Yogi Adityanath, the current Chief Minister, if his uncle wasn't in the [Gorakhpur] mutt, perhaps our Chief Minister wouldn't have been heading the mutt either," Akhilesh Yadav said while taking potshots at Union Home Minister Amit Shah's son Jay Shah.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah's son Jay Shah the Secretary of India's cricket board BCCI.

Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday claimed that no other political party in the world lies as much as the BJP and its leaders, and hit out at it for keeping the youth waiting for jobs in the last five years even as it kept on selling all government properties.

Addressing a mega joint rally of opposition alliance led by the SP for the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls in Varanasi, Yadav said the election is against those who "talked in air about Kyoto versus Banarasi voters".

"The BJP claims to be the world's biggest political party. It also claims to have made the most members through missed call campaign. But the kind of tenure of 'double engine' we have seen, I can claim that there is no other party on the planet which lies as much as the BJP or its leaders," Yadav said.

"They told farmers that their income would be doubled. Has it doubled? Did the youth not keep waiting for jobs in last five years? They are the same people who said those in 'hawai chappal' would be able to travel by planes. But now they have sold airplanes and airports. They have sold sea ports also," he added.

(With inputs from Agencies)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, March 04, 2022, 02:43 PM IST