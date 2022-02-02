UP Elections 2022: Goons will rule Meerut if BJP wins, says SP MLA Rafiq Ansari; watch video

While campaigning for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly election, Meerut MLA and Samajwadi Party leader Rafiq Ansari said that the BJP government has tried to suppress the Muslim population and youth in Meerut over the last five years.

"'Hindugardi' was prevalent at every station in the last 5 years. Meerut's Muslims, youth have never been suppressed, but BJP attempted to suppress you. Circumstances are not right. If their govt is formed, there will be goons in Meerut", said Rafiq Ansari.

Meanwhile, BJP's national spokeperson Shehzad Poonawalla tweeted the video with the caption, "This is the true face of Hindu-hating Jinnah-loving Samajwadi Party."



The Uttar Pradesh Assembly election 2022 will be held from February 10 onwards in seven phases. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

The last Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh (2017) were held in seven phases. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allies had won 312 of the state’s 403 Assembly constituencies.

Published on: Wednesday, February 02, 2022, 12:46 PM IST