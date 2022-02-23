UP Elections 2022: Fourth phase voting concludes; 57.45 per cent turnout recorded till 5 pm

Despite appeals from the election commission, social groups and political parties polling in the fourth phase of Uttar Pradesh assembly polls failed to surpass the previous records. Around 60 per cent of votes were polled on 59 seats of nine districts in the fourth phase of UP elections of Wednesday.

As per the figures released by the election commission, 57.45 per cent of votes were polled till 5 PM. The commission has yet not released the final figures of the fourth phase polling.

In the 2017 assembly polls of UP 62.55 per cent of votes were polled in the fourth phase. Like previous elections, this year too, the voter’s response was lukewarm in Lucknow and Unnao district with less than 55 per cent of polling. However, in Lakhimpur, which had hit headlines a few months back due to the gruesome killing of farmers in the farm movement, and in the neighbouring Pilibhit the polling percentage has been high.

According to the Additional Chief Election Officer (ACEO), Dr Brhmadev Ram Tiwari in the fourth phase of elections 57.49 per cent of votes were polled in Banda till 5 PM on Wednesday whereas in Fatehpur it was 56.96, Hardoi 55.40, Lucknow 54.98 and Sitapur 58.30 per cent. The highest polling of 62.45 per cent was recorded in Lakhimpur till 5 PM followed by 61.42 in Pilibhit. However, the lowest turnout of 54.12 per cent was recorded in Unnao district till 5 PM.

In the fourth phase of UP elections, polling was held in seven districts of Awadh and two of the Bundelkhand region. Barring sporadic incidents of malfunctioning of electronic voting machines (EVMs), the polling has been peaceful. However, Samajwadi Party has sent complaints to the election commission alleging irregularities at many places.

According to SP spokesperson, Rajendra Choudhury, in Lucknow, the polling was disrupted due to the malfunctioning of EVMs at many places. He said that SP agents were shown the door at many places in the Sarojninagar assembly segment of Lucknow and at many places, the voters faced difficulty due to poor light.

The SP leaders have alleged fake voting at a few places in the Lucknow Cantt assembly seat. He said that police misbehaved with SP workers and leaders at many places in Sitapur and Unnao districts. Police in the Sitapur district detained the state president of the student wing of SP, Digvijay Singh Deo.

Published on: Wednesday, February 23, 2022, 08:05 PM IST