UP elections 2022: ‘Every vote is important’, PM Modi asks BJP workers in Varanasi to educate people about importance of voting

Ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday interacted with the workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in his parliamentary constituency Varanasi.

The interaction took place via video conferencing as the Election Commission of India (ECI) has suspended all physical rallies till January 22 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The Prime Minister, during his interaction, asked BJP workers in Varanasi to educate people about importance of voting.

"Every vote is important, we must tell people the importance of voting," PM Modi said while interacting with BJP party workers in Varanasi via the Namo app, reported news agency ANI.

He also said that farmers should be encouraged for chemical-free farming. While interacting with BJP party workers in Varanasi, PM Modi said "We need to give a push to natural farming. Farmers should be encouraged for chemical-free farming. We should connect everyone in celebration of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav."

This is PM Modi's first political interaction involving party workers since the Election Commission (EC) announced the schedule for the Assembly polls to five states, including Uttar Pradesh.

Elections for the 403 Assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases starting February 10. The polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27 and March 3 and 7 in seven phases. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

(With inputs from ANI)

Published on: Tuesday, January 18, 2022, 12:43 PM IST