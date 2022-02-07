UP elections 2022: Dynastic policies' by fake Samajwadis' stopped 'river of development' in Uttar Pradesh before 2017, says PM Modi - watch video

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday apologised to the people of Bijnor for not being able to campaign in person due to weather conditions.

While addressing the rally virtually, PM Modi said: "First of all, I'd like to apologise to you. After some relaxation by the EC, I had thought of beginning my campaign by coming to Bijnor (UP) in person. But due to weather conditions, my helicopter couldn't leave and I could see you only through video conferencing once again."

PM Modi said that the "river of development" had stopped in Uttar Pradesh before 2017 due to the dynastic approach of "fake samajwadis'.

"The water in the river of development in UP was stagnant. It was stagnating among the fake 'Samajwadis' & their close ones. These people never had anything to do with the thirst of the development of common man, the thirst of progress, the thirst of freedom from poverty," he said.

"All they did was to keep quenching their own thirst and that of their close ones. They kept quenching the thirst of their own coffers. This selfish thirst soaks all streams of the river of development," he added.

Addressing a rally in Bijnor virtually, PM Modi praised the Yogi Adityanath government for developing all regions of the state equally without any discrimination.

PM Mod also highlighted the development works implemented by the 'double-engine' government of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He said that UP will be ready with a success story of development when the country completes 100 years of independence.

"We want that in the next 25 yrs, when nation would complete 100 years of independence, Uttar Pradesh make a mark with its development story. Our govt is making continuous efforts to see that the businessmen, industrialists, farmers here get all possible help," PM Modi said.

He said the Yogi Adityanath government has paid over Rs 1.5 lakh crore sugarcane dues to farmers which is more than the money paid by earlier two governments in UP.

The 403-member Uttar Pradesh Assembly is scheduled to go to the polls in seven phases on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, March 3, and 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

