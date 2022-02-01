UP Elections 2022: Demands unfulfilled, this village will opt for NOTA in upcoming assembly polls

Shamli: A panchayat of the Kashyap community has announced that its members will not vote for any candidate in the upcoming assembly polls as the government has not fulfilled their demand to shift 17 OBCs into the Scheduled Castes list.

Members of the community said they have arrived at the decision following a meeting of members headed by Kashyap leader Mohar Singh Kashyap.

The members said while they will discharge their responsibility of voting, they will opt for 'None Of The Above' (NOTA) option in the EVM during the election on February 10 in Kairana assembly constituency.

The 17 Other Backward Classes (OBC) communities that have been demanding to be listed as SCs include Kahar, Kewat, Nishad, Bind, Bhar, Prajapati, Rajbhar, Batham, Gaur, Tura, and Machua among others.

Published on: Tuesday, February 01, 2022, 02:34 PM IST