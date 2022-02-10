UP elections 2022: Confident that citizens will vote in favour of BJP for good governance, says BJP candidate Baby Rani Maurya

As people cast their votes for Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections on Thursday, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate from Agra rural Baby Rani Maurya on Thursday said that the party was confident of winning all nine assembly seats in Agra.

She also expressed confidence in the citizens that they will vote for BJP for good governance in the State.

"I am confident that the citizens will vote in favour of Bharatiya Janata Party for good governance in the State," the BJP leader told ANI.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Meanwhile, she told NDTV that people should accept challenges in politics.

Voting for the first phase of the Uttar Pradesh elections for 58 Assembly seats covering 11 districts of the state began today at 7 am. The voting will conclude at 6 pm today.

The first phase will cover the 'Jat-dominant belt' of the western part of the state.

The districts that are going to the polling today include Mathura, Muzaffarnagar, Meerut, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahar, Hapur, Shamli, Baghpat, Aligarh, Agra, and Gautam Buddha Nagar.

As many as 623 candidates are in the fray in the first phase of the assembly polls while nearly 2.27 crore voters will decide the fate of these candidates.

The 403-member Uttar Pradesh Assembly is scheduled to go to the polls in seven phases on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, March 3, and 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

(With inputs from ANI)

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, February 10, 2022, 10:45 AM IST