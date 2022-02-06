UP elections 2022: BJP's pain has increased after Jayant Chaudhary allied with Samajwadi Party, says Akhilesh Yadav

Mathura (Uttar Pradesh): Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav taking a swipe at the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) on Saturday stated that the BJP's pain has increased after Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief Jayant Chaudhary allied with SP for the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections.

Addressing a public meeting, the SP chief said that "Their (BJP) pain has increased after RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary allied with me for Uttar Pradesh polls. They are saying we will leave him (Jayant Chaudhary) later but I want to say that once Samajwadi people hold someone's hand, we don't leave them." Taking a jibe at Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Yadav said that "Baba is an amazing Chief Minister, he has no work apart from spreading lies." He further said that this is an election to save the Constitution of the country.

"The future of the youth has been ruined by this BJP government. The government is not able to give them jobs and the age of the youth is increasing, but if our government is formed, we will do the work of giving age relaxation," said SP chief.

Praising the role of the farmers, who continued to work in their fields in spite of the declaration of a lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19, he said the country would have faced a problem of food shortage had the farmers not worked without fear during the pandemic.

"The problem of food would have arisen in front of the people if farmers would have not worked during COVID, but the BJP government, which claims to have doubled the income of the farmers, is not able to provide fertilizer to them," he said.

He further promised to give compensation of Rs 25 lakh each to the families of the farmers who died during their year-long agitation against three agriculture laws of the Centre.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister also lauded the farmers for their unity that forced the Centre to withdraw the three laws.

The polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27 and March 3 and 7 in seven phases. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

In the 2017 Assembly elections, the BJP won a landslide victory winning 312 Assembly seats. The party secured a 39.67 per cent vote share in the elections for 403-member Assembly. Samajwadi Party (SP) bagged 47 seats, BSP won 19 while Congress could manage to win only seven seats.

Published on: Sunday, February 06, 2022, 09:39 AM IST