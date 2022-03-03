UP elections 2022: BJP win over 80% of seats in the state, says Yogi Adityanath - watch video

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will win over 80 per cent of seats in the state.

After casting his vote in Gorakhpur in the sixth phase polling for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, CM Yogi Adityanath appealed to people to vote on the issues of development and security.

"I hope people will vote in large numbers. Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, the BJP will set a record in the poll victory by winning a large number of seats. We will win over 80 per cent of the seats in the state. Vote for development and security, vote for the BJP," he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Earlier in the day, Adityanath said the UP Assembly elections have reached the decisive stage. Each vote for the ruling Bharatiya Janta Party will help UP in becoming India's number one economy.

He said that it is time to decide between the BJP and terror-supporting people in an apparent swipe at the Samajwadi Party (SP) after one of the relatives of a convict in the Ahmedabad serial bomb blast case was seen on the campaign trails with the party chief Akhilesh Yadav.

"Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections have reached the decisive stage. You have seen developmental projects in the last five years, be it the inauguration of AIIMS to Kushinagar International Airport. It is time to decide between us and terror-supporting people. Each of your votes will make Uttar Pradesh India's Number one economy," Adityanath said.

Polling is being held for 57 Assembly constituencies spread across 10 districts, including Gorakhpur, Ambedkarnagar, Ballia, Balrampur, Basti, Deoria, and Kushinagar among others.

A total of 2,14,62,816 electorates, including 1,14,63,113 males, 99,98,383 females, and 1,320 third genders, are expected to exercise their franchise to decide the fate of 676 candidates.

With 676 candidates in the fray in the sixth phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is among the prominent candidates.

Polling for the seventh phase, which will be the last, will be held on March 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

(With inputs from ANI)

Published on: Thursday, March 03, 2022, 09:17 AM IST