UP elections 2022: BJP will not win a single seat in Ghazipur, Mau, Azamgarh, Ambedkar Nagar, Ballia, says Om Prakash Rajbhar

Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party’s president Om Prakash Rajbhar on Monday claimed that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) will not win even a single seat in Ghazipur, Mau, Azamgarh, Ambedkar Nagar and Ballia districts.

“BJP and BSP will not win a single seat in Ghazipur, Mau, Azamgarh, Ambedkar Nagar and Ballia. We’re winning on 5 of 8 seats in Varanasi, 3 of 4 seats in Chandauli, 7 of 9 seats in Jaunpur. We’ll win 45-47 seats in Purvanchal region,” Rajbhar said.

With polling underway for the last phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, an average voter turnout of 21.55 per cent was recorded till 11 am on Monday in the state.

As per the Election Commission of India's (ECI) data, Mau district continued to the top chart, with the highest voter turnout of 24.69 per cent till 11 am while the district was leading even at 9 am.

Besides, a voting percentage of 23. 51 per cent was recorded in Chandauli, followed by 23.46 per cent in Mirzapur and 22.26 per cent in Bhadohi.

Jaunpur reported a voter turnout of 21.83 per cent, while it was 21.19 per cent in Varanasi, which is also the Parliamentary constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Azamgarh saw a voter turnout of 20.06 per cent, while it was 20.05 per cent in Ghazipur, and 19.45 per cent in Sonbhadra.

A total of 613 candidates are in the electoral fray for the 54 Assembly constituencies spread across nine districts of Mau, Azamgarh, Jaunpur, Ghazipur, Varanasi, Chandauli, Mirzapur, Sonbhadra, and Bhadohi (Sant Ravidas Nagar).

Voting for the last phase of the seven-phased Uttar Pradesh elections began at 7 am today and will continue till 6 pm. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

Published on: Monday, March 07, 2022, 02:03 PM IST