UP Elections 2022: 'BJP has become a very dangerous party,' says West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee as she campaigns for Akhilesh Yadav

Kolkata: Echoing her favorite slogan ‘Khela Hobe’ that brought her back to power for the third time, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee campaigned for Samajwadi Party’s Akhilesh Yadav in the same way as she did in Bengal during Assembly election 2021.

Hinting towards a ‘bigger’ game plan, Mamata gave footballs to the crowds in Lucknow as she did in Bengal.

Urging the women of the state as in Bengal to unite against the alleged atrocities of BJP, Mamata claimed that everyone should unite to oust ‘dangerous’ BJP.

“BJP has become a very dangerous party and people of Bengal gave a befitting reply. It is time for UP too to oust BJP. If BJP is wiped from UP then they will be wiped from the country. BJP in Bengal said they will get over 200 seats but in UP Akhilesh should get over 300 seats,” mentioned Mamata thanking Yadav for sending representatives to campaign for TMC in 2021 Assembly election.

TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh claimed that just like people of this state had ‘played’ in favour of development, people of UP will also play in favour of development.

“In advertisement, the Yogi government had used the photo of works done in WB which clearly is an indication that everyone looks up to the developments done in this state by the TMC government,” said Ghosh.

The political analysts however are of the mind that the Bengal Chief Minister tried to mould the crowd of UP as she did in Bengal and also that Mamata should understand the ‘difference’ between the mindset of the people of the two states.

“The crowd and the mindsets of the people of the two states are different. One has to understand before addressing the crowd in the same manner,” said two analysts on anonymity.

Meanwhile, BJP national vice president Dilip Ghosh slammed the Chief Minister claiming that UP CM Yogi Adityanath had developed UP in keeping with international standards.

Taking potshots at Mamata, Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari said, “I would like to remind the respectable people of UP, that the lady on the propaganda peddling tour preaching democratic values, has blood on her hands. Blood of 55 @BJP4Bengal karyakartas including WB Vidhan Sabha election candidate Manas Saha. History would depict her as a tyrant.”

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, February 08, 2022, 10:29 PM IST