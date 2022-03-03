UP elections 2022: BJP fighting for its existence in this election, says SBSP chief Om Prakash Rajbhar

Ballia (UP): The Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party's president Om Prakash Rajbhar, who has tied up with the Samajwadi Party for the Uttar Pradesh polls, on Thursday claimed the BJP is fighting for its existence in this election.

He asserted the BJP will not be able to even cross double-figure in eastern Uttar Pradesh.

Claiming that the people of Uttar Pradesh are in the mood for "complete change", Rajbhar said, "The condition of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has worsened in Gorakhpur district itself, the Samajwadi Party alliance has troubled him this time." Interacting with reporters after casting his vote along with his family in Rasra, the former Uttar Pradesh minister said, "The BJP is fighting for its existence in this election."

"It has become so frustrated that for the first time in the history of the country a prime minister had to go on district-wise tours campaigning for the BJP." Rajbhar, who had lent support to the BJP in the 2017 elections, projected that this time the Samajwadi Party-led alliance will bag 125 of the 150 Assembly seats in the Purvanchal region of the state.

He also predicted the saffron front's complete rout in districts like Ballia, Mau, Azamgarh, Ambedkar Nagar and Ghazipur.

"In the five assembly constituencies of Ballia, Mau, Azamgarh, Ambedkarnagar and Ghazipur, the BJP will not be able to open its account," Rajbhar told reporters.

The SBSP chief exuded confidence that after the visit of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the BJP will also be wiped out in Varanasi, the parliamentary constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Published on: Thursday, March 03, 2022, 12:53 PM IST