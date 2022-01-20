UP Elections 2022: Akhilesh Yadav could contest from any one of these 4 constituencies

Former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday hinted that he might contest in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly elections. Soon after the Samajwadi Party chief dropped the hint, the political circles have been abuzz with speculations about the constituency he may contest from.

According to India Today, the names of these four constituencies have come up: Mainpuri Sadar, Chhibramau in Kannauj, Gopalpur in Azamgarh, and Gunnaur in Sambhal.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday said that he will contest elections after taking permission from Azamgarh residents. Yadav is currently an MP from Azamgarh.

Addressing a press conference, Yadav said, "I will contest elections after taking permission from the people of Azamgarh."

This statement comes ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. Elections for the 403 Assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases starting February 10. The polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27 and March 3 and 7 in seven phases. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

(With inputs from ANI)

Published on: Thursday, January 20, 2022, 02:22 PM IST