UP Elections 2022: After PM Modi cancels Bijnor rally, Nawab Malik takes a swipe

Mumbai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi had to cancel his rally in Bijnor, in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh due to bad weather, on Monday but NCP spokesperson and Maharashtra minority minister Nawab Malik claimed that he did it as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is facing difficulty in the state.

"Today Modi ji had to go to the Bijnor election rally. He canceled the tour on the pretext of bad weather, while the sun is out from Delhi to Bijnor. Maybe he is talking about the BJP's weather which seems bad in the upcoming election season", Malik said in a tweet alleging condition of the saffron party in Uttar Pradesh.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's first physical rally in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh on Monday was cancelled due to inclement weather and he is addressing the election meeting virtually.

Arrangements had been made at the Bardaman college ground in Bijnor for the prime minister's rally but due to bad weather he could not arrive here, BJP sources said.

The prime minister is now addressing the people virtually.

Bijnor has eight assembly seats out of which five are with the BJP at present and the rest three are with the SP.

The district, where almost 50 percent population is of Dalits and Muslims, has two Lok Sabha seats-- Bijnor and Nagina -- both of which are with the BSP.



