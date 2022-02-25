UP elections 2022: Aaditya Thackeray calls Uttar Pradesh govt ‘jumla sarkar’, says new path has to be followed in state

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh): Shiv Sena leader Aditya Thackeray on Thursday launched a sharp attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party-led ruling government of Uttar Pradesh and called it a "jumla sarkar" by saying that the new path has to be followed in the state.

Thackeray, who hit a campaign trail in UP's Prayagraj in support of his party candidates contesting State Assembly elections, also said that people here want a change and they are supporting Shiv Sena this time.

Speaking to ANI, Thackeray who is also Maharashtra Cabinet Minister said, "I have come to see this confluence of Shiv Sena and UP. The government which is working on jumla needs to be defeated and embark on a new path. Whenever I meet people here, they always say that change will happen in the state." "People here are enthusiastic and we (Shiv Sena) are getting support this time. People need a change. We can only see advertisements in the state, but the real issues of the state are unemployment, women's security, industrial development, infrastructural development, etc," he added.

The Minister further raised questions over the number of promises fulfilled by BJP in Uttar Pradesh since 2017 and said that the State Assembly elections 2022 are taking place for justice.

"I want to ask that people who voted for BJP in 2017, have their dreams got fulfilled? These elections are taking place for justice, Uttar Pradesh, women's safety, for Prayagraj, etc. Wherever I am going, everyone is saying that women are not safe, employment opportunities are not there," Thackeray stated.

Polling has been held in four of seven phases of assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh. Voting for the remaining phases will be held on February 27, March 3, and 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

Published on: Friday, February 25, 2022, 07:13 AM IST