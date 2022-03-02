UP Elections 2022: 6th phase to decide fate of CM Yogi Adityanath, several ministers, opposition leaders

Lucknow: In the sixth phase of Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, fate of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, several former & present cabinet ministers as well as prominent leaders of opposition parties would be sealed. On Thursday, 57 assembly seats of 10 districts in the eastern part of UP would go for polls.

In this phase, UP CM Yogi is contesting from his home turf in Gorakhpur while cabinet minister Surya Pratap Shahi from Pathardeva, JP Nishad from Rudrapur, Satish Chandra Dwivedi from Itwa, Upendra Tiwari from Fefna in Balia district and health minister Jai Pratap Singh from Bansi seat. Besides former minister Swami Prasad Maurya from Fazilnagar, Raj Kishore Singh from Hariyya, state Congress president Ajay Kumar Singh Lallu, leader of opposition Ram Govind Choudhury, former Bahujan samaj Party (BSP) leaders Lalji Verma and Ram Achal Rajbhar are among the other prominent candidates in the fray in this phase of elections.

The sixth phase of UP polls includes Gorakhpur, the home district of CM Yogi which has nine assembly seats. In 2017 assembly elections, BJP had won eight of these nine seats while one Chillupar seat was bagged by BSP. The ruling BJP has fielded CM Yogi from Gorakhpur to cash on his influence on the assembly seats of this and adjoining districts. Besides, the former cabinet minister Swami Prasad Maurya who switched loyalties just before elections is contesting from Fazilnagar as SP candidate. Earlier in the assembly polls of 2012 and 2017, Maurya was elected legislator from Padrauna but this time he has changed the seat. The Fazilnagar assembly seat was bagged by BJP in both 2012 and 2017 assembly polls.

Another important district going for poll in this phase is Ambedkarnagar where a large number of prominent leaders have switched loyalties from BSP to SP. Former BSP leaders from this district Lalji Verma, Ram Achal Rajbhar and Rakesh Pandey have joined SP soon after the announcement of UP polls and all of these are in the fray now. The leader of opposition Ram Govind Chaoudhury and BSP legislator party leader Uma Shankar Singh too have been contesting in sixth phase of elections.

Voting for the sixth phase of UP elections would be held on Thursday in Ambedkarnagar, Balrampur, Siddharthnagara, Basti, Sant Kabeernagar, Mahrajganj, Gorakhpur, Kushinagar, Deoria and Balia district. In the 2017 assembly elections, BJP had won 46 of 57 seats in this phase followed by five to BSP and two to SP. The Congress, Apna Dal, Suheldeo Rajbhar Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP) and independent had got one seat each.

---------------------------------------------------------

Phase Sixth

District 10, Seats 57

Candidates--- 676 (66 Women)

Total Voters---- 2.15 crore

Male Voters---- 1.15 crore

Female Voters --- 1.00 crore

Transgender Voters --- 1363

Polling Centres----- 25326

Polling Booth ---- 13936

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, March 02, 2022, 05:42 PM IST