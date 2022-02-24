UP elections 2002: Parivarvaadis are so far from ground reality that they can't see what is happening on ground, says PM Modi; watch video

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday launched a scathing attack on the Opposition and said that the Parivarvaadis are so far from ground reality that they can't see what's happening on the ground.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The Prime Minister was addressing an election rally for Amethi and its neighbouring Sultanpur districts.

PM Modi said that voters have blessed the BJP in the first four phases of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections and the opposition math on division of votes has gone wrong.

He said February 24 holds special importance for him as the PM Kisan Yojna was launched three years back this day. "Also I had become the MLA for the first time on this day 20 years ago," PM Modi said.

Taking a swipe at the Opposition, PM Modi said: "Parivarvaadis are so far from ground reality that they can't see what is happening on the ground... They want to come in authority to increase their family's power and rule over you (public) like kings. Our power isn't bahubali/mafia, but UP public."

"February 24 is an important day in my life as 'Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi' completes 3 years today. People used to spread rumours in 2019, said Modi will shut this scheme once polls get over; we won after polls and the scheme continued. Amethi farmers received over Rs 450 crores," PM Modi said.

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Uttar Pradesh, which has 403 assembly seats, is having seven-phase elections of which four rounds have already concluded. The four-round of voting was held on February 10, 14, 20, and 23. The fifth phase of polling will take place on February 27, and the remaining two phases on March 3 and March 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

(With inputs from Agencies)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, February 24, 2022, 02:47 PM IST