UP Election Results: BJP heads for 4-1 score with UP, leads in 260 seats

The BJP headed for a second straight win in politically crucial Uttar Pradesh and dominated the trends chart in three other states while the Aam Aadmi Party readied for a landslide win in Punjab, the two parties imprinting Elections 2022 with their triumph.

The ruling BJP appeared on course to retain power in Uttar Pradesh, with poll trends on Thursday showing the party-led alliance leading in 260 seats as against 138 of its nearest rival Samajwadi Party.

The state has 403 assembly seats and 202 seats are needed to form a majority government.

Trends are available for all 403 seats so far.

There are at least 60 seats in Uttar Pradesh where Samajwadi Party and Bharatiya Janata Party is involved in a neck-to-neck contest with the lead margin being below 2000 votes with still many rounds to go. While BJP led in 36 seats, SP was ahead in 23 seats.

Meanwhile Bahujan Samaj Party in two and Apna Dal (K) and Apna Dal (S) in one seat each.With still quite a few rounds to go, it will be intresting to see how things change.

Published on: Thursday, March 10, 2022, 02:11 PM IST