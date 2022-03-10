UP Election Results: Akhilesh Yadav thanks party workers ahead on counting day

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has thanked party workers as counting is underway in the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections 2022. Early leads show the BJP is ahead in UP.

"The test is yet to be complete. The time has come now for decisions. My heartfelt thanks to every worker, supporter, leader, office bearer and well-wishers of the Samajwadi Party and alliance for being alert and active, day and night, at counting centers," Yadav tweeted, referring to the controversy over allegations that some elements tried to take away electronic voting machines, or EVMs, from a strong room in UP.

Yadav is leading from the Karhal Assembly seat in the Azamgarh district followed by Bharatiya Janata Party and Bahujan Samaj Party on second and third place respectively, according to the early trends of the counting of votes for Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections on Thursday.

The latest Election Commission of India data stated that Akhilesh Yadav has received more than 90 per cent of the total votes in the Karhal constituency, whereas the BJP's SP Singh Baghel has bagged only six per cent of votes followed by the BSP's Kuladip Narayan with over one per cent votes.

Meanwhile, Shivpal Singh Yadav, who is in the fray on Samajwadi Party ticket, is trailing from the Jaswantnagar Assembly constituency, as per ECI.

However, the BJP crossed the century mark, maintaining leads over 116 seats at 10.03 am in the 403 seats Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

On the other hand, Samajwadi Party is trailing at second place with leads over 55 seats in the state so far, according to the Election Commission of India.

The counting of votes began at 8 am and will continue till the final results.

Exit polls on Monday predicted a clear victory for BJP in Uttar Pradesh with the scale of the party's victory varying across various surveys.

Published on: Thursday, March 10, 2022, 10:50 AM IST