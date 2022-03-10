UP Election Results 2022: Yogi Adityanath receives grand welcome by BJP workers in Lucknow after party's spectacular victory

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday received a huge welcome by BJP workers in Lucknow after party's spectacular victory in the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections.

Yogi Adityanath won Gorakhpur Urban seat with a massive margin of 54,858 votes.

His victory comes as the BJP is on course to retain power in Uttar Pradesh. The counting of the votes polled in assembly elections is underway.

According to the Election Commission of India, Adityanath, who is contesting the Assembly elections for the first time, received 85,356 while his nearest rival SP candidate Subhawati Upendra Dutt Shukla got 30,498 votes.

After over three decades, Yogi Adityanath returned to power in Uttar Pradesh by breaking the 'Noida jinx', according to which any Chief Minister who visited the city loses power.

After becoming Chief Minister in 2017, Yogi Adityanath has visited Nodia multiple times to inaugurate, lay the foundation of several development projects and administrative work.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath arrives at the BJP office in Lucknow; received by a huge crowd of party workers. #UttarPradeshElections pic.twitter.com/OgO9wLMMyI — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) March 10, 2022

Published on: Thursday, March 10, 2022, 06:03 PM IST