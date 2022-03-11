UP election results 2022: We showed that BJP's seat count can be decreased, says Akhilesh Yadav

A day after the BJP's record victory in Uttar Pradesh, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Friday said that his party has “shown that the BJP's seats" can be reduced in the state assembly.

Akhilesh Yadav also expressed gratitude to the people for building faith in the party which led to the increase in the number of their seats and vote share.

Taking to Twitter, Akhilesh Yadav said: "Hearty thanks to the people of UP for increasing our seats by two and a half times and vote percentage by one and a half times!"

"We have shown that the BJP's seat count can be decreased. This decline would continue. More than half of falsehoods have been wiped out, the rest will follow. The struggle in public interest would continue," he added.

The BJP has retained power in Uttar Pradesh by winning 255 out of 403 constituencies, securing a 41.29 per cent vote share. However, the party had secured a landslide victory with 312 seats in the 2017 Assembly elections.

The BJP stormed back to power in the crucial state of Uttar Pradesh on Thursday, trouncing its main rival Samajwadi Party, with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath asserting that people have buried the politics of caste and religion.

