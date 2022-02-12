UP Election 2022: PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana ensured people not sleeping empty stomach, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said 'not a single person was left to sleep empty stomach during the time of the COVID-19 pandemic.'

"Even during the time of COVID-19 pandemic, the double-engine government in Uttarakhand ensured that development projects go on and we also took care of the poor. Such a big crisis came in but no one, even the people living in lowlands or mountains were left to sleep empty stomach," said PM Modi in a rally Uttarakhand's Rudrapur.

"Through PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, the free ration is being given to every poor even today," he added.

Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) is a food security welfare scheme that was envisaged by the Prime Minister to provide assistance and help mitigate the economic impact of COVID-19.

Under PMGKAY, 5 Kilogram of additional food grain, per person, is given to all beneficiaries covered under National Food Security Act.

The polling for the Uttarakhand Assembly elections will take place in a single phase on February 14. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

