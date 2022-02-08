UP Election 2022: From total number of seats to candidates, here's all you need to know as electioneering ends for first phase of polling

Electioneering for the first phase of Assembly polls in western Uttar Pradesh ended on Tuesday evening after a busy day during which the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its principal opposition, the Samajwadi Party (SP) released their manifestoes.

Under Election Commission guidelines, campaigning has to end 48 hours before the close of polls for each phase.

The canvassing for the first phase remained confined to the virtual medium due to a ban on road shows and physical rallies in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Though the main contest is believed to be between the BJP and the SP-RLD, the BSP too has its influence on some seats in the first phase.

Meanwhile, the polling on the 58 seats, of which nine are reserved, will be held between 7 am and 6 pm on Thursday (February 10).

The districts where the elections will be held are Shamli, Hapur, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Muzaffarnagar, Meerut, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Mathura and Agra.

The first phase will cover the Jat-dominant belt of western UP.

As many as 623 candidates are in the fray in the first phase.

Around 2.27 crore people are eligible to vote in this phase.

Last time, the BJP bagged 53 of the 58 seats while the SP and the BSP got two seats each. One seat went to the RLD.

