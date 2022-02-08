UP Election 2022: 'Fake 'Samajwadi' occupied lands of Dalit, betrayed people of UP', says PM Modi

Attacking the Samajwadi Party ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the people of the state have been betrayed by fake socialists who occupied the land of Dalits and gave tickets to the people who insulted Babasaheb Ambedkar.

Addressing the voters of Rampur, Badaun, and Sambhal virtually through the Jan Choupal progamme, Prime Minister said, "The fake Samajwadi (socialists) who occupied the lands of Dalits are remembering Babasaheb Ambedkar for votes today. These people are giving tickets to the land mafia. These people are giving tickets to those who insulted Babasaheb. Uttar Pradesh has seen cheating in the name of promises in many years before 2017. Those who question about electricity today when they were in power, then electric wires were used to dry clothes." "The people of Uttar Pradesh have seen how they were betrayed by those who were in power earlier. Some spread casteism and corruption while the others gave familyism, mafias, gundaraj, and riots to the state. If they get a chance even by mistake, then violence will back, shops will be burnt, the period of fear and dread will return again. Getting rid of rioters and goons is the biggest commitment of the BJP," stated Prime Minister Modi.

He said every vote to BJP will help in keeping away Uttar Pradesh from riots and mafias.

"The land mafia is restless because of Yogi ji's bulldozer. The people of Rampur have also been a witness to this restlessness. As long as there is a Yogi government, these mafias can never harass the people of Uttar Pradesh. The BJP government is a shield of protection to the poor, downtrodden, and backward from the mafias. Our track record is to make gold from waste and their track record is to make the gold garbage." Prime Minister said.

Referring to the BJP manifesto for the Uttar Pradesh polls, he said the "Sankal Patra" will empower the poor, farmers, and youth of the state. "The Sankalp Patra is a road map for Uttar Pradesh to have a great agricultural economy," he said. Prime Minister said the "Mission Ganna" with an expenditure of thousands of crore rupees for construction of new sugar mills and modernization of old mills will ensure the prosperity of sugarcane farmers. Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Agri Infrastructure Mission will modernize the infrastructure of the sorting and grading unit, cold chain chambers, godowns, and processing centers in Uttar Pradesh.

He said the ethanol production in Uttar Pradesh is much higher compared to five years ago. In the last five years, ethanol worth about Rs 12,000 crore has been purchased from sugarcane farmers. Biofuel factories are being set up across the state.

The 403-member Uttar Pradesh Assembly is scheduled to go to the polls in seven phases on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, March 3, and 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

In the 2017 Assembly elections, the BJP had won a landslide victory, winning 312 Assembly seats. The party secured a 39.67 per cent vote share in the elections for 403-member Assembly.

Samajwadi Party bagged 47 seats, Bahujan Samaj Party won 19 while Congress could manage to win only seven seats.

Published on: Tuesday, February 08, 2022, 08:30 PM IST