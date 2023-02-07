e-Paper Get App
UP Shocker: Drunk man stabs wife, kids to death, applies antiseptic on their wounds; sets himself on fire

article-image
UP: Drunk man stabs wife, kids to death, applies antiseptic on their wounds; sets himself on fire | Representative Image
Gorakhpur: A 42-year-old man allegedly died by suicide at Devkali village in the Gola region after killing his wife and two children. Indra Kumar Maurya killed his wife and children on Saturday night while under the influence of alcohol, according to forensic investigations.

Sushila (38), Chandni (10) and Aryan (8) were discovered dead on the bed, while Maurya was discovered in another room of the house.

Mauarya stabbed Sushila 4 times

Sushila was allegedly stabbed four times by Mauarya, who then cleaned her wounds with antiseptic. He set himself on fire early on Sunday morning after realising they were dead.

According to sources, Maurya lost Rs 50,000 in gambling on Saturday night, which sparked a fight with his wife.

According to Senior Superintendent of Police Gaurav Grover, neighbours saw smoke coming out from Maurya's home and called the police.

In his accusation, Maurya's brother-in-law cited his addiction for drinking and gambling. The probe would take into account all potential outcomes, Grover said.

