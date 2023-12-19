UP: Drunk Man Dies After Auto Falls Into Canal In Mahoba; Visuals Surface | Twitter

Mahoba: In a shocking incident, a dead body and an autorickshaw has been found from a water canal in Uttar Pradesh's Mahoba. The driver fell into the canal along with the auto and died on the spot. The police reached the spot and retrieved the dead body and the auto from the canal. The video of the police removing the auto and the dead body of the victim from the canal has surfaced on social media.

The victim was an alcohol addict

The suspicious death of the young man has shocked the residents of the area. There are reports that the victim was an alcohol addict and was allegedly drunk when the incident occurred. The incident occurred in Kanakua village which falls under the Kant Thana area. The auto autorickshaw seemed to have slipped from the embankment and submerged into the canal.

He fell into the canal along with the auto

The deceased has been identified as Akhilesh Kaushik (35) who hails from Harpalpur village in Madhya Pradesh. He supported his family by driving an autorickshaw. The Police is speculating that he fell into the canal along with the auto after he met with an accident while driving under the influence of alcohol and died as he got trapped into the auto after falling into the canal.

प्रकरण के सम्बन्ध में थाना स्थानीय पुलिस द्वारा मृतक के शव को कब्जे में लेकर पंचायतनामा भरकर पोस्टमार्टम हेतु जिला अस्पताल भेजा गया है एवं अन्य आवश्यक कार्यवाही प्रचलित है । — MAHOBA POLICE (@mahobapolice) December 18, 2023

The police reached the spot

The police reached the spot after receiving the information about the accident and removed the dead body from the canal and sent it for post-mortem. The police have registered a case and has initiated a probe in connection with the matter. The police said that the action will be taken after the post-mortem report comes out. The police have also informed the family members of the deceased.