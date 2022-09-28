UP: 32-year-old man eats 62 spoons for over a year; undergoes surgery due to severe pain

UP: Doctors remove 62 spoons from 32-year-old patient's stomach in Muzaffarnagar | ANI

A 32-year-old man was admitted to a hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar after he complained of severe stomach pain after eating '62 steel spoons'.

The doctors, after the examination, were shocked to see the cause of the pain as it wasn't a tumour nor any other likely growth but spoons. The man was identified as Vijay, who lived in Bopada village of Mansoorpur.

The doctors immediately advised Vijay's family that they had to operate on him, following which over 62 steel spoons were removed from his stomach.

While speaking to ANI over the bizarre case, Dr. Rakesh Khuranna said that it took over two hours for them to remove 62 spoons from Vijay's stomach. He stated that the patient is currently admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and that 'the patient has been eating spoons for one year'.