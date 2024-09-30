UP: Designated Court Sentences GAIL Officer Bhagwat Sagar Ojha And Associate To 3 Yrs For Disproportionate Assets

Representational Image |

The Special Judge, CBI, ANTI-Corruption Court, Ghaziabad has sentenced two accused including Sh. Bhagwat Sagar Ojha, then Land Acquisition Officer/Competent Authority, GAIL, Noida, U.P. and Sh. Badri Prasad Verma, Private Person, to 03 years’ imprisonment with fine of Rs.16,00,000/- and Rs. 7,00,000/- respectively in a case related to Disproportionate Assets.

The instant DA case was offshoot of a Trap Case i.e RC0072013A0007 in which one Sh. Shashikant Pandey, a GAIL Official working under Sh. B.S. Ojha, was trapped while demanding and accepting an illegal gratification of Rs.8,000/-. As a fallout of this trap, the residential premises of Sh. B.S. Ojha were also searched. Gold jewelry worth about Rs. 4.06 Crore (18 Kg approx.) was recovered from 02 lockers in his name at PNB, Govindpur Branch, Allahabad. The instant DA case was registered on 13.01.2014 against accused public servant Sh. B.S. Ojha on the allegations that while being posted in GAIL from 01.08.2009 to 21.06.2013, he had amassed assets disproportionate to his known sources of income to the tune of Rs. 4.89 Crore (Approx.).

Read Also Chhattisgarh: CBI Registers DA Case Against Audit Officers

During investigation of instant DA case, accused B.S. Ojha couldn’t explain the source of the above-mentioned Gold jewelry and instead resorted to forgery by getting false gift deed prepared in the name of his father. During the course of investigation accused B.S. Ojha also submitted false valuation report in respect of the above-mentioned gold jewelry. These false valuation report were got prepared by Sh. Badri Prasad Verma, Valuation Officer. Further, investigation revealed that accused public servant B.S. Ojha has amassed the disproportionate assets to the tune of Rs. 3.90 Crore against the total income of Rs. 44.67 lacs during the check period i.e. 01.08.2009 to 21.06.2013 i.e. disproportionate assets of 875% above his total income.

Read Also Madras HC Sentences TN Minister K Ponmudi To 3 Years Of Simple Imprisonment In DA Case

Shri B.S. Ojha is a PCS Officer of Govt. of Uttar Pradesh. He joined as Naib Tehsildar in year 1989 and was promoted to the rank of SDM in 1997. In july, 2009, he joined Gas Authority Ltd. (GAIL) on deputation in the post of Special Land Acquisition Officer/Competent Authority, Land Record & Survey Office, GAIL and was posted at Noida.

Chargesheet was filed by CBI against the accused on 30.10.2015.

After trial, the Court held both accused guilty and sentenced them accordingly.