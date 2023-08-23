UP: Denied Entry In ICU Wearing Shoes, Lucknow Mayor Calls For Bulldozer Action On Hospital |

UP: In an unexpected turn of events, a visit by Lucknow's city mayor, Sushma Kharakwal, to a local hospital resulted in a heated altercation with the hospital administration. This was then followed by bulldozer action by the civic official. The incident occurred when doctors requested the mayor to remove her shoes before entering the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the hospital on Monday.

A Heated Altercation Unfolds

Upon her visit to the hospital's ICU, the city mayor, Sushma Kharakwal, was asked by doctors to adhere to hygiene protocols by removing her shoes. This seemingly straightforward request quickly escalated into a heated disagreement between the mayor and the hospital administration.

The disagreement grew to the point where posters were erected outside the hospital premises, and reports even suggested the presence of a bulldozer. The situation, however, was de-escalated as local police arrived on the scene.

Patient in the Spotlight

The ICU visit was centred around Suren Kumar, a retired soldier from the Army brigade of the municipal corporation, who was undergoing treatment at the Vinayak Medicare private hospital in Thana Bijnaur, Lucknow.

The hospital administration stated that the mayor and her companions attempted to enter the ICU wearing shoes, prompting their intervention to enforce sanitary guidelines.

Conflicting Narratives On Incident

The narrative of the altercation between the hospital staff and the city mayor took a twist when hospital director Mudrika Singh refuted the claims of an argument.

Singh stated that Mayor Kharakwal had indeed visited the hospital and interacted with the medical staff, but there was no hostile exchange between the two parties. According to Singh, the circulating reports in the media and on social platforms were false and should not be propagated.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)