UP: Deaf & Mute Woman Ties Thread To Rat’s Tail & Feeds It To Street Dog In Budaun; Outrage Among Animal Rights Activists As Video Goes Viral

An FIR has been registered against a deaf and mute woman for tying a thread to a rat’s tail and feeding it to a street dog, sparking outrage among animal lovers in Uttar Pradesh’s Budaun.

The video, recorded near Dhobi Wali Gali, shows the woman using a thread to tie the rat's tail before offering it to the dog. As the clip went viral, People for Animals (PFA) President Virendra Sharma lodged a formal complaint with the police late Monday night.

However, the controversy deepened when a police officer allegedly downplayed the incident, stating, "When so many animals are being slaughtered worldwide, where do these animal lovers go?"

This statement has upset the animal rights community, leading to criticism of his approach toward the case.

The police, later, clarified that this was part of a normal conversation and not meant to be a public remark.

As per reports, animal rights activists visited the police station again on Tuesday, demanding further action. They raised concerns about the cop’s comment, especially his claim that rats do not fall under the category of animals—a position that had stirred debate in a previous case.

In an earlier incident, a rat was drowned in a drain, and authorities had disputed whether the rodent should be legally considered an animal. While the police had dismissed the rat as non-animal, the veterinary department had classified it as such.

“The case has been filed based on the animal lover’s complaint. Any remarks made during internal conversations with staff should not be taken out of context or made public,” police said in a statement to the media.

Giving the incident a religious twist, an X user in a post said, "Ganeshotsav, a symbol of the faith of crores of Hindus, is being celebrated with full devotion, faith and enthusiasm throughout India. Whereas in Badaun, Uttar Pradesh, this woman is hurting and insulting the religious sentiments of crores of Hindu devotees of Ganpati Bappa by tying the mouse, the vehicle of Lord Ganesha, the symbol of the faith of crores of Hindus, to a thread and making him hunt it with a dog. Ultimately, she hunted the mouse, the vehicle of Ganpati Bappa, and fed it to the dog. @budaunpolice. Please take cognizance and take action against the guilty woman under sections 295A and 153A."

The case is currently under investigation as local animal rights activists demand action against the woman seen in the video.