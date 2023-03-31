UP Crime: Man stabs father 47 times in 38 seconds, kills stepmother as well; video viral

A 24-year-old student from Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) was arrested on Thursday night in the Quarsi locality of Zakir Nagar after reportedly stabbing his parents to death following an argument. The incident was disclosed by the authorities on Friday.

Revealing the gory details of crime, an Aaj Tak report stated that the youth stabbed his father 47 times in 38 seconds.

Police report states that Mohammad Ghulamuddin, a second-year B.Com student at AMU, purportedly killed his parents, Mohammad Ishaq (60) and Shehzadi Begum (58) who resided in a rented accommodation in Quarsi with their other three children, aged between 18 and 30. Mohammad Ishaq was the Imam of the local mosque.

Shocking video of crime viral on social media

On Thursday, a 38-second video clip surfaced on social media, which depicts the youth relentlessly stabbing his parents to death in a room within their rented residence. The footage went viral soon after.

Neighbours, who had assembled outside the window, can be seen pleading to the young man to spare his parents.

What led to the brutal crime?

As per the police, Mehzabeen (30), the eldest child of Ishaq, stated that Ghulamuddin was asleep with his parents on Thursday when he abruptly woke up in the middle of the night and began attacking them with a pair of scissors.

Upon hearing their cries, the other children also woke up and started shouting, prompting the neighbors to arrive at their home. Despite the repeated pleas of the onlookers, Ghulamuddin persisted and continued stabbing his parents until their demise.

The police were alerted by one of the neighbors and subsequently arrived at the scene.

Accused booked for murder, weapon of crime retrieved

According to the police, Ghulamuddin was charged under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and an FIR was registered against him. He appeared before a magistrate on Friday and was remanded in custody for 14 days.

The scissors used in the crime have been retrieved from the residence, and the bodies have been sent for an autopsy, revealed Kalanidhi Naithani, the Senior Superintendent of Police, Aligarh, to ThePrint on Friday.

According to the house owner, Mohd Saleem, "The family used to live in Rampur and had migrated here for better education for their children. The deceased Ishaq and his wife were very good parents. The youth is suffering from some mental problem."