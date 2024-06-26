UP Crime: Man Shot Dead On Speeding Bike In Mathura; Chilling Murder Caught On CCTV

UP Crime: Man Shot Dead On Speeding Bike In UP's Mathura; Chilling Murder Caught On CCTV | X | @SachinGuptaUP

Mathura: A shocking CCTV footage has come to light, showing a youth being shot dead in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura. The young man was shot when he was returning home late at night on a bike with his colleague. The miscreants came from behind, shot the victim in the head, and fled the spot. The chilling incident was caught on CCTV camera installed on the highway, and the video is circulating on social media.

The man has been identified as Prem Singh, who worked at Pepsi Company's factory in Chhata town of Mathura. Reports indicate that he was returning home from the factory. While on the way, he was shot dead by the criminals while riding pillion with his colleague. The video shows Prem Singh being shot by the assailants, and his colleague realizing that he is dead. The bike rider stops and discovers that Prem has been shot as he falls from the bike onto the road.

The rider panics upon noticing Prem Singh's condition and tries to stop passersby for help. The police have initiated an investigation and have taken the dead body into their custody and sent the dead body of the victim for post-mortem. The police are also reviewing the CCTV footage to identify the criminals and have stated that the killers will be nabbed soon.

This incident has exposed the poor state of law and order in the state and shows that the fear of the police has diminished among criminals in Uttar Pradesh. In another incident, a man was stabbed to death allegedly by his in-laws in Mathura a few days ago. They barged into his house, attacked him with a sharp object, and seriously injured him, after which he lost his life during treatment at the hospital.