UP Crime: Man Brutally Smashes 5-Year-Old On Ground To Death In Mathura, Arrested After Being Thrashed; Disturbing Video Surfaces |

UP: In a heart-wrenching incident that unfolded near the Radha Kund area of UP's Mathura, a 5-year-old child met was beaten to death by a man on Saturday evening. The area comes under the jurisdiction of the Govardhan police station. The child died on the spot after being thrown to the ground repeatedly by the old man. Visuals of the incident surfaced on the internet show harrowing scenes where the man lifts the child and smashes him on the ground.

The horrifying act drew an immediate crowd of onlookers who swiftly captured and brutally thrashed the attacker. Local police then swiftly intervened, managing to extract the accused from the vengeful mob, taking them into custody.

Enraged Mob Created Ruckus In The Area

However, this arrest did little to quell the mounting anger amongst the spectators. The furious mob kept the lifeless body of the young victim on the Radha Kund Parikrama Marg, effectively bringing movement in the area to a standstill and escalating the chaos.

When an ambulance arrived at the scene to transport the child's body, tempers flared even further. Enraged locals vandalized the emergency vehicle, worsening the already tense situation. Only through the intervention of senior police officials were the agitated emotions finally pacified. Subsequently, employing measured force, the police retrieved the child's body from the agitated crowd and arranged for a postmortem examination.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Victim Identified, Case Registered

The authorities promptly initiated a comprehensive investigation, taking the accused into custody for further interrogation. According to available details, the victim, Ankit, a 5-year-old hailing from Moradabad Rampur, had been residing at the residence of his maternal grandfather, Kamal Saini, for the past few years.

SP Dehat Trigun Bisen stated that the incident marked the emergence of a harrowing murder case involving a 5-year-old. As per legal procedures, the child's body was sent for postmortem and a case of murder was registered against the attacker.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)