 UP Crime: Class X Student Stabbed To Death In Kanpur School; Visuals Surface
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, July 31, 2023, 02:29 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

In a shocking incident in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur district, a student of class 10 allegedly stabbed a fellow student inside the school. The student who was attacked died due to the stab wounds, said reports.

article-image

Both the attacker and the victim are said to be from class 10. Initial reports say that the accused student used a knife to attack and stab the victim, who died due to stab wounds.

The victim was rushed to the hospital but was declared dead. The fight between the students turned dangerous after the accused student stabbed the victim using a knife.

The incident took place in Prayag Vidya Mandir school in Yashoda Nagar, Kanpur. The injured student was admitted to died in the LLR hospital.

Reports said that the student who died had more than five stab wounds on the neck. Police reached the school and is investigating the matter.

article-image

