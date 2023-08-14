UP Crime: Class 9 Girl Student Raped By Senior Schoolmates In Meerut

Class 9 Girl Student Raped By Senior Schoolmates In Meerut | Representative Image

Meerut, August 14: A case has been registered against two schoolboys for allegedly raping a Class 9 student of their school in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut, police said. Police said on Sunday that an FIR was registered on the complaint made by the girl’s father in which he accused the boys of raping his daughter.

Complaint lodged

According to the police, the girl and one of the boys knew each other and had planned to meet after school. “A man gave a complaint that his daughter, a student of class 9, was raped by two boys from her school. We conducted the medical examination of the girl and an FIR was registered,” Arvind Kumar, Circle Officer, Sardhana said.

Police initiate probe

The official said that during the initial probe it was found that the girl and one of the boys knew each other and had planned to meet after school.

The other boy just came along with the former and was waiting outside. Further investigation is underway and efforts are on to nab the accused, police said.