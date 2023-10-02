UP Crime: 6 People Killed In Violence Over Land Dispute In Deoria; Horrific Visuals Surface

Six persons including five of a family were killed on Monday in violence in Fatehpur village of Deoria in UP |

Deoria: Six persons including five of a family were killed on Monday in violence arising out of bad blood in Fatehpur village of Rudrapur area here, police said. The incident took place in the Lehda Tola area in the morning, they said.

Former district panchayat member Prem Yadav was attacked with sharp edged weapons and killed by his rival Satyaprakash Dubey and his family, Special DG Prashant Kumar said.

#WATCH | UP: Today at 8 am we received info about a clash between two groups, in Fatehpur village under Rudrapur PS limits of the Deoria district. One person from one of the groups was found dead by the police on the spot, and six were in an unconscious condition... All of them… pic.twitter.com/ZxZzyOUxoJ — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) October 2, 2023

In retaliation, Yadav's supporters from Abhaipur attacked Dubey's house and killed Dubey and five of his family, he said.

The violence erupted out of a land dispute the two families were locked in.

Two persons have been arrested in connection with the killings, Kumar said.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed the Commissioner of Police and the Inspector General to take strict action against the guilty.

He also condoled with the bereaved members of the two families and directed officials to ensure the best treatment to the injured.

Note: The below visual contains disturbing images. Viewer discretion advised.