Uttar Pradesh court convicts Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan in 2019 hate speech case

Senior SP leader and former minister Azam Khan | Photo: PTI

Uttar Pradesh court has convicted Samajwadi Party leader and former minister Azam Khan in the 2019 hate speech case. The court will be announcing quantam of the verdict at 3 pm today, stated TV reports.

A case was registered against Khan in 2019 at Milak Kotwali in Rampur for allegedly making remarks against CM Yogi Adityanath and IAS Aunjaneya Kumar Singh, the then DM.

Khan was reportedly booked under Sections 153A, 505-1 of Indian Penal Code along with sections 125 of the Representation of People Act 1951.

This is a breaking story, further details awaited.