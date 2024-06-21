UP: Couple Dies By Suicide At OYO Room In Sambhal; Shocking Visuals Surface

X

In a shocking incident, the bodies of a couple were found in a room of an OYO hotel in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal on Friday.

While the body of the young man was found hanging from the ceiling, the woman was found lying on the bed, as seen in the video of the incident which surfaced on social media.

As per reports, the 20-year-old man from Delhi’s Gautam Nagar and the 23-year-old from Sambhal reached the OYO hotel in Mohalla Fatehullah Sarai on Thursday afternoon to get a room. The hotel manager allotted the room to the boy and the girl after taking their ID proof.

As the couple did not check out on time, the hotel manager knocked on the door of their room but there was no response which led to suspicion. He climbed the stairs and looked through the window only to find the bodies of the couple inside the room. The manager then informed the police.

Reports suggest that after receiving the information about the incident, police along with a forensic team reached the spot and conducted a thorough investigation to collect evidence. The bodies of the young man and woman were sent for post-mortem and reports are awaited.

The family members of the couple have been informed about the tragic incident. As per the statement by the police, the initial investigation suggests that both of them committed suicide. As it stands, the police have sealed the hotel and conducting an investigation.