 UP: Couple Dies By Suicide At OYO Room In Sambhal; Shocking Visuals Surface
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaUP: Couple Dies By Suicide At OYO Room In Sambhal; Shocking Visuals Surface

UP: Couple Dies By Suicide At OYO Room In Sambhal; Shocking Visuals Surface

As per the statement by the police, the initial investigation suggests that both of them committed suicide

Rahul MUpdated: Friday, June 21, 2024, 02:28 PM IST
article-image
X

In a shocking incident, the bodies of a couple were found in a room of an OYO hotel in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal on Friday. 

While the body of the young man was found hanging from the ceiling, the woman was found lying on the bed, as seen in the video of the incident which surfaced on social media. 

Watch the video here:

As per reports, the 20-year-old man from Delhi’s Gautam Nagar and the 23-year-old from Sambhal reached the OYO hotel in Mohalla Fatehullah Sarai on Thursday afternoon to get a room. The hotel manager allotted the room to the boy and the girl after taking their ID proof. 

As the couple did not check out on time, the hotel manager knocked on the door of their room but there was no response which led to suspicion. He climbed the stairs and looked through the window only to find the bodies of the couple inside the room. The manager then informed the police.

Reports suggest that after receiving the information about the incident, police along with a forensic team reached the spot and conducted a thorough investigation to collect evidence. The bodies of the young man and woman were sent for post-mortem and reports are awaited.

Read Also
Dramatic Video Of Locals Trying To Save Two Youths From Drowning In Canal In UP’s Saharanpur Goes...
article-image

The family members of the couple have been informed about the tragic incident. As per the statement by the police, the initial investigation suggests that both of them committed suicide. As it stands, the police have sealed the hotel and conducting an investigation.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

UP: Couple Dies By Suicide At OYO Room In Sambhal; Shocking Visuals Surface

UP: Couple Dies By Suicide At OYO Room In Sambhal; Shocking Visuals Surface

Delhi Water Crisis: Atishi Begins Indefinite Fast Demanding Release Of More Water From Haryana;...

Delhi Water Crisis: Atishi Begins Indefinite Fast Demanding Release Of More Water From Haryana;...

Election Commission Kicks Off Updation Of Electoral Rolls For Haryana, Jharkhand, Maharashtra &...

Election Commission Kicks Off Updation Of Electoral Rolls For Haryana, Jharkhand, Maharashtra &...

Delhi Metro Video: Female Cops Slap Men Travelling In Ladies Coach; Netizens React After Visuals Go...

Delhi Metro Video: Female Cops Slap Men Travelling In Ladies Coach; Netizens React After Visuals Go...

E-Bike Blast: 18-Year-Old Girl Dead, 4 Family Members Injured Libayat Of Surat In Gujarat

E-Bike Blast: 18-Year-Old Girl Dead, 4 Family Members Injured Libayat Of Surat In Gujarat